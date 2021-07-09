The Top 10 Rules Of Money

- The purpose of money is not intuitive or linear.
- The person having money easily mistakes overconfidence for optimism.
- Getting rich and staying rich are two different things that require different tools and habits.
- Money makes us fight with ourselves, creating an internal battle.
- Just be patient and save more money.
- Saving increases our options and debt remove them.
- Our expectations cannot catch up with reality.
- No amount of money is enough.
- Spending money to show others how rich we are is an easy way to get poor.
- We are too impressed with what we possess.
