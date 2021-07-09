SEEK
The Latest

The Top 10 Rules Of Money

byNextBigWhat
July 9, 2021
  1. The purpose of money is not intuitive or linear.
  2. The person having money easily mistakes overconfidence for optimism.
  3. Getting rich and staying rich are two different things that require different tools and habits.
  4. Money makes us fight with ourselves, creating an internal battle.
  5. Just be patient and save more money.
  6. Saving increases our options and debt remove them.
  7. Our expectations cannot catch up with reality.
  8. No amount of money is enough.
  9. Spending money to show others how rich we are is an easy way to get poor.
  10. We are too impressed with what we possess.

[Via]

0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0