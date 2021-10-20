The two startups at the doors of India’s unicorn club

HomeNewsThe two startups at the doors of India’s unicorn club
The planned direct-to-consumer platform of online eyewear retailer Lenskart and Thrasio-style investment venture GlobalBees are in separate discussions to raise funds at unicorn valuations, underscoring robust investor interest in the evolving D2C space in India, two people familiar with the development said.
GlobalBees is not the only Thrasio-style venture that has attracted funding in India.
India is witnessing the rise of D2C brands across categories and is estimated to have a $100 billion addressable market by 2025, according to an October note by Avendus.