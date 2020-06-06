The Ultimate Guide to Product Roadmaps

A product roadmap is a high-level visual summary that maps out the vision and direction of your product offering over time. A product roadmap communicates the why and what behind what you’re building. A roadmap is a guiding strategic document as well as a plan for executing the product strategy.

The product roadmap has several ultimate goals:

Describe the vision and strategy

Provide a guiding document for executing the strategy

Get internal stakeholders in alignment

Facilitate discussion of options and scenario planning

Help communicate with external stakeholders, including customers

