The Ultimate Guide to Product Roadmaps

A product roadmap is a high-level visual summary that maps out the vision and direction of your product offering over time. A product roadmap communicates the why and what behind what you’re building. A roadmap is a guiding strategic document as well as a plan for executing the product strategy.

For examples and inspiration on building your first roadmap, browse our library of product roadmap templates.

The product roadmap has several ultimate goals:

  • Describe the vision and strategy
  • Provide a guiding document for executing the strategy
  • Get internal stakeholders in alignment
  • Facilitate discussion of options and scenario planning
  • Help communicate with external stakeholders, including customers

 

Source

[» Access curated business news and growth insights on Telegram]  

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote