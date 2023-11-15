The Unrecognized Journey of Women Scientists | Shohini Ghose

Unveiling the untold stories of pioneering women scientists, Shohini Ghose, an award-winning quantum physicist, discusses her book ‘Her Space, Her Time: How Trailblazing Women Scientists Decoded the Hidden Universe’.

This book underlines the significant contributions made by women physicists and astronomers who, despite facing numerous obstacles and biases, reshaped our understanding of the universe and society.

Unseen Heroes of Science

Many women have made significant contributions to the fields of physics and astronomy, yet their stories often remain untold.

These women have not only decoded the hidden universe but also challenged societal norms, paving the way for future generations of women scientists.

The Power of Curiosity

Curiosity and a passion for solving mysteries are the driving forces behind scientific exploration.

This passion is evident in the work of Shohini Ghose and the women scientists she profiles in her book, who have made groundbreaking discoveries in the realms of physics and astronomy.

Challenging the Status Quo

Despite facing systemic biases and obstacles, many women have made groundbreaking contributions to science.

These women often had to fight for recognition and equal pay, highlighting the need for systemic change in the scientific community.