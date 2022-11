Elizabeth Holmes, the former youngest self-made female billionaire, was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison along with three years of supervised release ten months after she was found guilty of fraud.

She was found guilty on four of 11 counts at her trial of scamming investors, but not of deceiving patients. Holmes could have received a sentence of up to 20 years in jail.

