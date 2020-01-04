Danielle Steel has written 179 books. She still works a 20-hour shift, loves chocolate, and writes best in her cashmere nightgown.

I keep working. The more you shy away from the material, the worse it gets. You’re better off pushing through and ending up with 30 dead pages you can correct later than just sitting there with nothing,” she advises. Her output is also the result of a near superhuman ability to run on little sleep. “I don’t get to bed until I’m so tired I could sleep on the floor. If I have four hours, it’s really a good night for me,” Steel says.