There Is No Good Card for This: What To Say and Do When Life Is Scary, Awful, and Unfair to People You Love – Kelsey Crowe

In ‘There Is No Good Card for This’, Kelsey Crowe provides a practical guide to effectively communicate and show empathy during challenging times. The book is a rich source of insights on how to support others when they are going through tough times, offering actionable advice on what to say and do, and what to avoid.

Empathy is Key

Empathy is the cornerstone of offering support.

It’s about understanding another person’s feelings and experiences, not about fixing their problems.

It’s about being there, showing up and listening.

The Art of Apology

If you make a mistake or say something insensitive, apologize sincerely.

It shows that you are human and that you care about their feelings.

Self-Care

Don’t forget about self-care.

Supporting someone else can be emotionally draining.

It’s important to take care of your own emotional health as well.

Patience

Patience is crucial.

Healing takes time and it’s important to be patient with the person and with yourself.