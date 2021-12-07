Nonviolent Communication – by Marshall Rosenberg A framework for how to communicate. – Amanda Natividad

The number of books you read is just a vanity metric. Few of them actually change you. But these 6 books will enrich your love, life, and career:

1/ Tiny Beautiful Things – by Cheryl Strayed A collection of essays compiled from @CherylStrayed’s “Dear Sugar” advice column. Vignettes on life, love, and childhood. Brutally beautiful writing. Will restore your faith in humanity — and your faith in yourself.

2/ Nonviolent Communication – by Marshall Rosenberg A framework for how to communicate. Rosenberg defines terms to help us effectively express ourselves and empathetically hear others. Instantly level up all of your relationships — with coworkers, family, friends, partners.

3/ Cracking the PM Interview – by Gayle L. McDowell A playbook for job-seeking product managers — but it applies to any job function. @gayle offers frameworks for how to prepare for interviews and structure your answers. Essential reading for anyone trying to break into tech.

4/ Algorithms to Live By – by Brian Christian and Tom Griffiths How long should it take you to make a decision? 37%. As in, 37% of the total time you’re willing to spend on it. @brianchristian and Griffiths explain how our minds are more robotic than we think.

5/ Educated – by Tara Westover A memoir on what it means to truly be educated, and how one homeschooled girl created opportunity for herself. Agonizing and inspiring book by @tarawestover.

6/ The Neapolitan Novels – by Elena Ferrante 4 books but they tell 1 story. It’s about friendship, relationships, and the lengths people go to to lift themselves out of poverty. An unexpected lesson about the disenfranchised lower & lower middle class.

If you enjoyed this thread… Follow me: @amandanat I write about content, creativity, and marketing.