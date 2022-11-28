These 7 YouTube channels will teach you more skills than your college degree

  • November 28, 2022
YouTube has more than 50,934,583 channels.

Here are 7 channels that will teach you more skills than a 4-year degree:

(Thread) 🧵

1. THE SCHOOL OF LIFE

The School of Life is a collection of psychologists, philosophers and writers devoted to helping people lead more resilient lives.

2. CRASHCOURSE

CrashCourse creates short and entertaining educational courses on a variety of subjects.

3. TALKS AT GOOGLE

Talks at Google is a leader in the corporate interview series space, providing a platform for influential thinkers to tell us what drives them to shape the world.

4. PRACTICAL ENGINEERING

Practical Engineering teaches us about infrastructure and the human-made world around us.

5. FREECODECAMP

Learn coding, web development, and programming through freeCodeCamp for free. There are also tutorials about HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, and more.

6. VERITASIUM

Veritasium creates videos about science, education, and other interesting topics.

7. GARYVEE

Gary Vee provides a range of exciting videos on various topics related to social media marketing and business.

