These 7 YouTube channels will teach you more skills than your college degree

Here are 7 channels that will teach you more skills than a 4-year degree:
(Thread) 🧵
The School of Life is a collection of psychologists, philosophers and writers devoted to helping people lead more resilient lives.
CrashCourse creates short and entertaining educational courses on a variety of subjects.
Talks at Google is a leader in the corporate interview series space, providing a platform for influential thinkers to tell us what drives them to shape the world.
Practical Engineering teaches us about infrastructure and the human-made world around us.
Learn coding, web development, and programming through freeCodeCamp for free. There are also tutorials about HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, and more.
Veritasium creates videos about science, education, and other interesting topics.
Gary Vee provides a range of exciting videos on various topics related to social media marketing and business.
1. Follow me @Divinsity for more daily insights on personal growth, social media & more!
2. Jump back to the first tweet and retweet it.
Thanks for reading! ❤️
Follow: @Divinsity[Via]
[Via]