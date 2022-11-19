These 9 things are enough to screw up your focus

Many of us kid ourselves into allowing distractions into our environments because we have an emotional connection to those things.
Email notifications, music, visiting toddlers, Youtube videos, text messages, talking colleagues.
I love caffeine, it boosts my mood, but this high comes with a cost.
We may have more “energy,” but our focus takes a hit.
Why?
Because caffeine puts us in a heightened state, making it harder to bring our attention to any one thing.
A calm, unstimulated mind is ideal for focus.
This one makes me chuckle because doing several things at once is the opposite of focus.
Strong focus means you are doing one thing at a time, undistracted, totally present, and ideally in a flow state.
That’s focus.
If, for whatever reason, you’re thinking about yourself, how you look, and what’s ‘wrong’ with you…your performance will be minimal.
Focus should reflect ease in your environment.
Get comfortable and let go of self-pressure if you want to be focused.
Steven Pressfield said, ‘ the more important a call to action is to our soul’s evolution, the more resistance ******we will feel to do it.’
Resistance is inevitable, especially if the work is meaningful to you.
Focus must be thought of in general terms, not as a one-off act.
We’ll always experience moments when we’re distracted – that’s human.
Habits make the difference.
Focused writers are consistent writers.
Getting inadequate sleep is no longer trendy.
You may enjoy bragging about how you can manage on less than 6 hours, but you will pay for the accumulated deficit in the long term.
The state of your body is underrated.
If we’re stressed in mind, we will be stressed in the body too.
This is the least effective mode for focus.
If you sense tightness, focus on taking belly breaths for a couple of minutes or even having a goofy shake-out dance.
Loosen up before expecting to concentrate well.
Having too many projects happening simultaneously is not particularly bad for focus.
We all have tons of data coming in.
It’s not that.
The issue is that you don’t prioritise finishing what you start.
🔆
9 things that screw up your focus:
1. Tolerating distraction
2. Caffeine
3. Multi-tasking
4. Self-consciousness
5. An inability to handle resistance
6. Lack of consistency
7. Lack of sleep
8. Physical tightness
9. Not prioritising completion.
