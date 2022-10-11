These soft skills will help you grow in your career

To get the best in life, learn the best way to ask.
Know;
• How
• The right words to use
• When and who to persuade
The lion’s share is negotiated.
In life you’re either seductive or being seduced.
Here are books you should read;
– The mystery method
– The art of seduction
– The truth: A uncomfortable book about relationships.
Which one have you read?
99% of people are chasing money.
Be different and understand money is created;
You do this by;
– Buying assets
– Building business
– Investing in your health
– Hiring people better than you
The more you create, the more you have.
Know the current trends.
The world is competitive and you should know;
– What’s working now
– What’s best for you
– How to stay on the winner’s side
What worked then might not work today.
You get respect from;
• Your appearance
• How you talk
• Connections
Do this;
– Invest in clothes, shoes, lotion and sprays
– Have a killer haircut/hairdo
– Sharpen your communication skills
You’ll win over 99% of people.
No one will ever complete you.
Being alone shouldn’t translate to loneliness.
Spend time alone to;
– Understand the world around you
– Learn more about yourself
– Guard your energy
The more you spend time alone, the stronger you get.
Success is more about;
• Who you’re
• Who you know
• How many people know you
Do this;
– Learn communication skills
– Talk to new people
– Travel
85% of your success is hidden in connections.
Self-defence is both mental and physical.
• Learn how, when and who to fight
• Set boundaries
• Stay humble
The stronger you are, the less you show.
How you talk and relate with people should be free and fun.
• Be goofy
• Tell jokes
• Be fun to talk to and about
Note: There’s a difference between being fun and funny.
You’ll only be bored if you’re boring.
