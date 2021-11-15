    Thieves steal a Bitcoin ATM from a crypto-store in Barcelona.

    • Bitcoin ATMs allow customers to purchase cryptocurrency using cash or a debit card, while some also let users exchange their crypto holdings for cash.
    • According to data from the Coin ATM radar website, which tracks the location of crypto ATMs, Spain has 158 such machines, the highest number in Europe.
    • Citing police sources, the EFE news agency said thieves took the bitcoin ATM from a shop on Beethoven street in the Sarria area, home to a branch of the GBTC cryptocurrency exchange.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.