Thieves steal a Bitcoin ATM from a crypto-store in Barcelona.
- Bitcoin ATMs allow customers to purchase cryptocurrency using cash or a debit card, while some also let users exchange their crypto holdings for cash.
- According to data from the Coin ATM radar website, which tracks the location of crypto ATMs, Spain has 158 such machines, the highest number in Europe.
- Citing police sources, the EFE news agency said thieves took the bitcoin ATM from a shop on Beethoven street in the Sarria area, home to a branch of the GBTC cryptocurrency exchange.
