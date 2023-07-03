Third-party apps like Apollo and Sync cease operations due to Reddit’s API pricing changes

- Following Reddit’s controversial API changes, most third-party apps protested against the high costs with developers like Christian Selig estimating an approximate $20 million annual expense.
- More than 8000 subreddits, with millions of followers, went private in protest, demanding affordable concessions for third-party apps.
- Despite the backlash, Reddit’s CEO Steve Huffman asserted that the protests did not significantly impact revenue and that third-party apps did not contribute much value.