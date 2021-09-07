    Third-party apps turn on UPI autopay mode

    • Autopay allows users to make recurring transactions below Rs 5,000 through UPI apps.
    • You can now set up automatic monthly payments for your Netflix or Hotstar subscription without a debit or credit card, thanks to UPI. The feature, which was launched more than a year ago, is finally being adopted by large merchants and the most popular UPI apps.
    • While UPI Autopay was officially launched in July 2020, only bank UPI apps such as those of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Paytm Payments Bank were processing such transactions.
