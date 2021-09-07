Third-party apps turn on UPI autopay mode

Autopay allows users to make recurring transactions below Rs 5,000 through UPI apps.
You can now set up automatic monthly payments for your Netflix or Hotstar subscription without a debit or credit card, thanks to UPI. The feature, which was launched more than a year ago, is finally being adopted by large merchants and the most popular UPI apps.
While UPI Autopay was officially launched in July 2020, only bank UPI apps such as those of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Paytm Payments Bank were processing such transactions.