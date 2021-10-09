Third Wave of Corona: Preparing For Surge of 4.5 to 5 lakh Covid Cases a Day, Says Govt; Calls October-December Crucial

Thirty-four districts across nine states and union territories are reporting a weekly positivity rate of more than 10 per cent, while 28 districts across 12 states and UTs are reporting a weekly positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent.

The government has no straightforward formula to calculate what extent the peak could reach this time, but it is preparing for a surge of 4.5 to 5 lakh cases per day.

“If we compare it with our population then it is 300 per million and if it was 333 then it would have been as many as the second peak seen in India. This shows that we cannot take any risk in this delta variant times. If we look at the UK then there are more than 40,000 cases per day and their population is just 7 crore the infection is spreading at more intensity there than our second wave,” Paul said.