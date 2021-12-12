This is how an average person can make money in Metaverse, or through NFTs?

Creation of virtual land, like we have real estates in real life. We will have real estates in the MetaVerse – Raj Shamani

Do you wanna know how an average person like you and me can make money in Metaverse, or through NFTs? NEXT BIG OPPORTUNITY FOR US [Thread🧵]

[1] No limits to creativity, in the MetaVerse one has the opportunity to explore the ideas they had left behind because they couldn’t execute them in reality.

[2] Creation of virtual land, like we have real estates in real life. We will have real estates in the MetaVerse. The difference is that land will exist in the virtual world and still hold a value.

[3] Digital Fashion, with creativity on sleeves, people have the chance to explore the way they can look by changing their avatars. Literally, building themselves from the scratch.

[4] In the MetaVerse, all the creators can monetize through tokens or NFTs. Tokens are like stock market, where you don’t invest in the stock but invest in the creator who has promised to deliver.

[5] In the MetaVerse, the token will be purchased of the person quite literally. One can say it’s like a ‘HUMAN IPO.’

To explore these opportunities of the MetaVerse start creating content that is creative and you feel people will pay for it in the future. Be creative as hell, because there will be no limits.

The best way to learn about Metaverse is to get your hands dirty on the playing field. If you are an artist make something digital first, right now, to take advantage in the future.

