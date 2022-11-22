This is how Dopamine addiction kills your productivity and causes poor performance

Dopamine addiction causes poor performance and cognitive impairment in professionals
Every time you spike your dopamine (from substances, porn, social media, or any habits)
There is an opposite, non proportional reaction which dips your dopamine below baseline.. (Opponent process theory)
Let me explain its relevance..
If you encounter a dopamine spike, one end of the see – saw is raised to the max height..
Now, when the weight drops (coming down from the high)
The see-saw doesn’t come back to the normal balanced stance..
Instead it goes below the normal..
When you have dopamine below baseline,
– You have brain fog
– You cannot focus
_ You have no drive to work and perform
– You cannot work for long periods
– You are constantly craving more dopamine
– You need 10X more time to do something
However..
Your reward pathways are constantly in overdrive and this is creating long lasting neuroplastic change in your frontal cortex
What does this mean?
The brain creates neural pathways to perform more efficiently
These pathways fire constantly and are very hard to dissolve
When you indulge in your habits, the addiction pathways you create keep you trapped in this loop of addiction..
You need to bring your dopamine back to baseline.
This is only possible through complete abstinence from dopamine spikes & redirection (controlled dopamine injection) via lifestyle changes
Now this concept is not new..
You first abstain from dopamine spikes and quiet your mid brain (The part responsible for relapse)
Then you strengthen the frontal cortex with coping skills (FC responsible for willpower)
You practice a pro – active systems based approach that is built on awareness.
I will tell you what I do with my clients and you can replicate in your life step by step..
First, initial mindset work to get them invested
Why?
1) Powerful emotional reason. The WHY
2) Systems. The HOW.
3) Accountability.
I help my clients walk through a series of exercises to better understand themselves and create that sense of intense desire for transformation..
Next..
Each time you spike dopamine you also release glutamate which creates addiction memories
It is this GLU memories that makes you relapse when you hit a trigger..
Ex, you watch a person smoke on TV and you get powerful cravings..
2 things happen next,
We train them on how to be aware at all times with some elite training protocols used in the military..
Simple IF-THEN mechanisms like,, IF X happens deploy system Y.
Systems include several training regimens from cognitive therapy, mindfulness, addiction counselling, psychology, etc.
First we create routines to bring more structure into their lives.
Then employ the systems we built out.
Then introduce new progressive tasks each week to gradually create sustainable lifestyle changes
Never all at once. One step at a time.
Depends on your condition.
With no lifestyle changes, likely a year.
But if you dedicate yourself and really make some changes like work out, meditation, breath work, cognitive training.. can happen as quickly as 12 weeks..
You will see your life transform in a few months.
– Beat an addiction
– Build better habits & systems
– Heal your brain chemistry
– Transform your life
