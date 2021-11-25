Home News This is what Nithin Kamath said on Zerodha using AI/ML technologies
- While AI and ML-powered technologies are said to be dominating every sector today, in a surprise reply Nithin Kamath pointed out that for Zerodha there is ‘no use-case yet’.
- The last time we’d spoken to the team that handled this at SEBI, they said no broker had reported usage despite many openly advertising AI-powered technologies.
- From my interactions with the industry, I am strongly inclined to say that most of the claims of being powered by AI-powered technologies are superfluous marketing, pure hogwash.
