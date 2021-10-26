Home News This Made-in-India e-bike gets one lakh bookings in two months since launch
- eBikeGo on Monday informed that it has received over one lakh orders for its Rugged electric bike which was launched in India two months back.
- In yet another solid sign that the electric vehicle revolution in the country has just two wheels, eBikeGo states that the paid bookings amount to around ₹1,000 crore.
- While eBikeGo highlights Rugged as ‘the most powerful electric bike ever created’, it has also been working on expanding its presence in more cities across the country.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.