This marketing framework will scale your business [The hero’s journey]

I use a lot of marketing frameworks in my business. But there’s one that beats all the rest. – It’s generated over $10m for my clients – You can apply it to any offer – And it’s stupidly simple Keep reading to steal it from me: 🧵 THREAD 🧵

That framework is “the hero’s journey.” It’s a storytelling technique that involves introducing a protagonist and telling their story. Let’s break it up into three parts, and I’ll give you a few running examples.

1. The Departure This is when the hero leaves the familiar world behind. Examples: – A person wants to start working out – A marketer wants to be more profitable – An investor wants to choose better stocks

2. Initiation This is when the hero faces problems that are in the way of the ultimate goal. Examples: – That person has insecurity at the gym – That marketer becomes even less profitable – That investor makes bad picks and loses money

3. Return This is when the hero solves those problems and comes out the other side transformed. Examples: – That person gains health and confidence – That marketer creates a bunch of winning ads – That investor has a few big winners and gets rich

Now, if you tell a story that doesn’t resonate with your audience, they’re not gonna care. What makes this work is having your audience identify with the hero. If you have that and decent storytelling skills, you can turn this framework into a killer campaign.