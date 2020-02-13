This platform helps you trade crypto with bots that mirror the best traders

Wunderbit Trading is a crypto trading platform that is centered around the idea of ‘social trading’ – which is basically a method of copying or mirroring the moves of one or more traders to get the same results as them without having to invest the time in understanding the market like they do.



Wunderbit Trading gives you a platform with investors and traders, and as a trader you can test and create bots that can automate the trading for you or even do it manually. You also have the option of copying the bots of other traders to simulate their success. As crypto markets run 24/7, this could be lucrative for those who can make the most of it.

Wunderbit Trading is a platform that allows you to start trading and investing in cryptocurrency seamlessly. Copy trade the best crypto traders with transparent track record, trade yourself using the advanced trading terminal or create fully automated trading bot using TradingView.

Tallinn GET IT

About the founding team:

Jevgenijs got included in Forbes 30 under 30 List with the project Merc – commodity trading game. Kirill won the 1st place in pitch battle with Wunderbit Trading at CryptoFinConf 2019.

NextBigWhat profiles interesting products and startups (India + world). If you are building something interesting, submit the details here.