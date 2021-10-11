This startup is offering cryptos backed by gold, silver to Indians

Oropocket, a crypto firm founded in 2018, allows Indians to invest in cryptocurrency tokens backed by gold and silver.

“Investors can buy precious metals by transferring money to us through payment methods such as UPI or cards. They will then get equivalent tokens. Physical gold or silver is stored against these tokens in vaults across the world. In India, we count IDBI Bank and Augmont as our partners for this purpose. Investors can buy and sell these tokens at will and also take delivery of physical gold for a fee,” said Mittal.