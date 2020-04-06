Thousands of Zoom videos left exposed online in major privacy risk by NextBigWhat April 6, 2020, 12:19 pm Thousands of personal Zoom call videos have now been left open to view on the internet including therapy sessions, telehealth calls and school classes with children faces and details exposed. This is due to a major vulnerability in the naming scheme employed by Zoom for the recordings that are stored in private storage space. This means that anyone doing a simpe online search can find and view all the videos. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan has apologized for Zoom falling short of users’ “privacy and security expectations”. [Via] [» Access curated business news and growth insights on Telegram]