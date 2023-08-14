Threads by Instagram sees 79% drop in user interaction within a monthAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 11:49
Threads by Instagram sees 79% drop in user interaction within a month
- Threads experiences a drop to 10.3 million daily active users from peak traffic of 49.3 million.
- Average time spent on Threads has reduced from 21 minutes daily to just 3 minutes.
- Contrary to Threads, its contemporary X maintains over 100 million active users, with average daily usage of 25 minutes.
