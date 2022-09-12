Three archetypes of bad product culture (and how to avoid them)

1/ Sales-driven Product Culture
2/ HIPPO Product Culture
3/ Tech-driven Product Culture
More about each of them, and how to avoid:
Marked by the fact that you keep building for individual opportunities brought to you by sales teams , and these opportunities can’t be replicated or scaled to other clients/customers.
Your product roadmap and strategy should be driven by market reality: what do customers want, what are their behaviours and how you could best serve them through certain bets and hypothesis.
Often happens when engineering teams start looking into the Why of the product without lacking market understanding, customer personas, segments and customer insights
