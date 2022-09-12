Three archetypes of bad product culture (and how to avoid them)

  • September 12, 2022
Three archetypes of bad product culture:

1/ Sales-driven Product Culture
2/ HIPPO Product Culture
3/ Tech-driven Product Culture

More about each of them, and how to avoid:

1/ Sales-driven Product Culture

Marked by the fact that you keep building for individual opportunities brought to you by sales teams , and these opportunities can’t be replicated or scaled to other clients/customers.

2/ HIPPO Product Culture

Your product roadmap and strategy should be driven by market reality: what do customers want, what are their behaviours and how you could best serve them through certain bets and hypothesis.

But in HIPPO (Highest Paid person’s opinion) culture, executives would recommend and drive product roadmaps and often their views are disconnected from market reality.
3/ Tech-driven Product Culture

Often happens when engineering teams start looking into the Why of the product without lacking market understanding, customer personas, segments and customer insights

Often product discovery is a join exercise by product-design-engineering and any other way of thinking arises out of lack of good product culture.
