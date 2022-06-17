Three Arrows Capital Misses Margin Calls; BlockFi Liquidates Some of 3AC’s Positions

Venture firm Three Arrows Capital has reportedly failed to meet margin calls from its lenders, raising the spectre of insolvency after this week’s crypto market collapse triggered unforeseen liquidations for the Singapore-based company.

Crypto lender BlockFi was among the firms to liquidate at least some of 3AC’s positions. Citing people familiar with the matter, FT reported that 3AC had borrowed Bitcoin (BTC) from the lender but was unable to meet a margin call after the market turned sour earlier this week.