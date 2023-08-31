Subscribe

Three Indian States Anticipate Major Share of PLI Investments

  • The Union Government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme primarily benefits Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu according to a CRISIL report.
  • Collectively, these states are expected to draw investments worth Rs 1.28 lakh crore, with Tamil Nadu getting the largest share at over Rs 42,000 crore, followed by Gujarat, and Karnataka.
  • Despite slow initial uptake, the PLI scheme is beginning to show outcomes, although peak incentive payout will likely occur in 2026-27, extending the scheme beyond its originally planned timeline.
