Three mistakes leaders often commit while making decisions

Do you make these 3 mistakes when making decisions?

1. Solving the wrong problem If you are making the decision, never let anyone tell you what the problem to be solved is. Most of the time the problems people bring to you are incomplete. Part of your job as decision maker is to figure out the real problem.

2. Mistaking opinion for fact Opinions are cheap and easily found. Facts are expensive and hard to find. Often the difference between average and great decisions can be traced to the quality of information. Talk to people with relevant earned knowledge.