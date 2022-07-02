TikTok CEO: China-Based Employees Can Have Access to US User Data

“Employees outside the US, including China-based employees, can have access to TikTok US user data subject to a series of robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols overseen by our US-based security team,” TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew wrote in the letter.

A new light was shined on the privacy and security concerns after BuzzFeed News recently reported that ByteDance employees had repeatedly accessed US user data over at least a four-month period, and that US-based employees did not have permission to access it.