TikTok Debuts Ad Transparency Library in Europe and Extends Research API Access

- TikTok launches an ads transparency library in Europe, with plans for global expansion, while broadening access to its research API.
- These moves aim at meeting the European Union’s Digital Services Act requirements for ‘very large online platforms’ like TikTok, necessitating increased algorithmic transparency and accountability.
- The research API, affordable to all researchers across Europe, provides transparency related to its platform and moderation system, with commercial content transparency tools being developed in response to feedback from researchers and the public.