TikTok Debuts E-commerce Platform, TikTok Shop, in U.S.

- ‘TikTok Shop’, aimed to create a seamless shopping experience, has officially launched in the U.S, offering a dedicated shop tab, live video shopping, and affiliate programs.
- Brands can now host their products on the platform, with added logistic solutions provided by TikTok, integrating with partners like Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and BigCommerce.
- Despite potential scrutiny due to increased data collection from users, TikTok assures that all U.S. user data is locally stored and managed by USDS.