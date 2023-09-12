Subscribe

TikTok Debuts E-commerce Platform, TikTok Shop, in U.S.

  • ‘TikTok Shop’, aimed to create a seamless shopping experience, has officially launched in the U.S, offering a dedicated shop tab, live video shopping, and affiliate programs.
  • Brands can now host their products on the platform, with added logistic solutions provided by TikTok, integrating with partners like Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and BigCommerce.
  • Despite potential scrutiny due to increased data collection from users, TikTok assures that all U.S. user data is locally stored and managed by USDS.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »