TikTok Freezes Hiring, Starts Layoffs in Company-Wide Restructuring

TikTok has begun a global restructuring of its business that includes layoffs. A TikTok staffer says that the layoffs were focused on individuals and teams that managers believed were not contributing enough to the company, and claimed that the number of layoffs would be less than 100.

The restructuring announced internally today includes layoffs and the closing of some vacant roles, one staff member said, and affects TikTok’s businesses in the US, EU, and UK. Plans to expand some teams inside the company have been put on hold.

 

