In the US, it was recently estimated that 40 per cent of Gen Z use either TikTok or Instagram for everyday searches to find things like where to eat, instead of previous favourites like Google Search and Maps.

A survey of news consumption habits has found that TikTok is the fastest growing news source among adults in the UK. The app is currently used by 7 per cent of UK adults as a news source, compared to 1 per cent in 2020.