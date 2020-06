With professionally produced videos now being introduced alongside user-generated content, Jamie MacEwan, a research analyst at Enders Analysis, suggests that Disney’s former head of streaming taking the helm at TikTok, could signal a new direction for the platform.

“TikTok really wants to broaden its appeal and we are going to see more structured, more premium content going forward. This ties into the new CEO, Kevin Mayer, coming from Disney. We know him as a deal-maker for content and we’re sure to see more partnerships going forward.”