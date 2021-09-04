TikTokers Flood Texas Abortion Site With Fake Tips
Tips about the law’s potential offenders quickly flooded into the website, which features an online form so people can anonymously submit reports of those who are illegally obtaining or facilitating abortions.
Kim Schwartz, a spokeswoman for Texas Right To Life, denied the group’s website had been overwhelmed with false reports.
The group’s website appeared to periodically buckle on Thursday and drop under the load of reports, according to screenshots posted to Reddit and other sites.