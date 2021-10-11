TikTok’s algorithm shows anti-vaccine videos to children as young as 9, researchers say

The popular social media app TikTok is feeding misinformation content to young children – even within minutes of signing up.

False information was targeted toward children as young as nine, even if the young users did not follow nor search for that content.

“TikTok is very bad at removing videos with misinformation, and these videos with vaccine misinformation stay for months and months on the platform,” University of Illinois School of Public Health Epidemiologist Katrine Wallace, who battles misinformation on Tik Tok, told Insider.