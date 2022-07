TikTok’s global chief security officer (CSO) will step down from that position and shift into a strategic advisory role. Roland Cloutier’s change in duties follows concerns about how the company is handling US user data.

Cloutier will be an adviser on the business impact of TikTok’s security and trust programs. TikTok’s head of security risk, vendor and client assurance, Kim Albarella, will take over as the chief of the company’s worldwide security teams on an interim basis.