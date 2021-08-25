Time for schools to reopen in phased manner, says Covid-19 panel chief

The time has come for schools to resume classes in a phased manner, the chief of Centre’s working group on coronavirus disease said on Wednesday.
Dr Arora announced that ZyCoV-D, Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine approved for children in the age group of 12-17 years, would be rolled out in October.
A first-of-its-kind DNA vaccine that produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 to elicit an immune response, ZyCoV-D is an intradermal vaccine that would be using a ‘needle-free injector’, which its Ahmedabad-based manufacturer Cadila Healthcare Ltd said would help in reducing side-effects.