Time’s NFT auction sold out in 1 min. And might hurt the NFT ecosystem

How did I (any many others) find the contract? 1. Website source code had Rinkeby deploy address 2. Found all testnet minters for the Rinkeby contract 3. Checked testnet minter addresses on mainnet 4. Found the mainnet contract deploy from an address 5. Contract was verified

Note: generally, this is not an issue exclusive to this drop. Any NFT drop that is First Come First Serve is bound to experience the same level of bot activity and push the auction into the gas markets. Additional on- or off-chain information only makes botting easier.