500 watches with prominent displays of the owner’s ape or mutant will be made available through a collaboration between TIMEX and the Bored Ape Yacht Club group.

Timepiece Forge Pass NFTs, which can be created for 2 ETH, or around $2,500, are now available for purchase. Customers who purchase the watch will be able to personalise it with a selection of cases, straps, and etchings.