The Karnataka High Court recently refused to quash a cheating case filed against a woman who took sums of money from a man she met on Tinder while representing herself as a wellness therapist.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the offence of cheating was clearly made out against the woman and held that the case had to go to trial.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)