Tinder rolls out in-app currency to encourage real spending

Tinder is rolling out a virtual currency to encourage users to spend more time swiping, scrolling and eventually spending real money on the most popular dating app in the U.S. Initially available only in Australia, the in-app “Coins” can be acquired as users remain active on the platform or keep their profiles up to date.

The company expects the coins “Will play an important role as the Tinder experience evolves and becomes more immersive, because virtual currency is useful in the context of gifting digital goods,” Swidler said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Tinder is rolling out the virtual currency in Australia first because it’s a market that is representative of the company’s global member base, a spokesperson said.