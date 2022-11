The net worth of Tirupati’s world-famous Lord Venkateswara temple is more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore, which is more than the market capitalisation of Wipro, Nestle, ONGC, and IOC.

Its assets include 10.25 tonnes of gold deposits in banks, 2.5 tonnes of gold jewellery, approximately Rs 16,000 crore in bank deposits, and 960 properties spread across India. All of this adds up to more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore.