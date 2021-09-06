To develop ‘ecosystem’ for startups, accelerators, IT Min forms committee

HomeNewsTo develop ‘ecosystem’ for startups, accelerators, IT Min forms committee
IT Ministry announced Start-up Accelerators of MeitY for Product Innovation, Development and Growth or Samridh to identify 300 startups and help them with customer connect, investor connect, and international immersion over the next three years.
As part of this programme, apart from selecting the startups, the IT Ministry will also ask the accelerators to build customised accelerations programmes that fit the needs of the selected startups.