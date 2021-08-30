To push EV adoption, Karnataka eyes sops for companies making retrofit kits
The Karnataka government is planning to offer sops to electric vehicle startups to retrofit petrol-powered two- and three-wheelers to make them electric.
The government has not been satisfied with the speed of EV adoption by stakeholders, and it is in this context that the government is examining a policy nudge.
Many startups in cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Pune have been working in the area, developing conversion kits that can be retrofitted into vehicles to convert them into either a wholly electric vehicle or a hybrid one.