Tom Holland on History, Christianity, and the Value of the Countryside | Podcast Summary

Tom Holland on History, Christianity, and the Value of the Countryside | Conversations with Tyler
Historian Tom Holland explores the profound influence of Christianity on Western liberalism, the revolutionary tradition sparked by the Book of Revelation, and the political differences between Paul and Jesus.
He also discusses America’s pro-technology stance compared to Europe, his admiration for Herodotus, and the fascinating history of the Persian Empire.
The hugely interesting question is is basically um not how advanced were say the Greeks or the Romans but why why did they not industrialize um so moving on from the Greeks of the Persians and looking at the Roman Empire in the second Century A.D um this was an incredibly economically Advanced Society um it it was it had a vast internal Market um it was starting to create it was starting to recognize that the um the scale of the market enable people to become richer and richer. – Tom Holland
The Influence of Christianity on Holland’s Work
Holland’s work is influenced by his upbringing in the Church of England and his fascination with Lord Byron.
His mother’s elder brother, who had a profound influence on him, was not a churchgoer and introduced him to the world of Lord Byron.
This exposure to Byron’s world of swagger and glamour, combined with his church upbringing, shaped Holland’s perspective on history and the supernatural.
The Lack of Industrialization in Ancient Civilizations
Despite their advancements, ancient civilizations like the Greeks and Persians did not industrialize.
The Roman Empire in the second Century A.D, which was economically advanced, showed a nervousness about allowing technology to go too far.
This reluctance to push technology too far articulates a suspicion of technology as being the enemy of keeping the lower orders busy.