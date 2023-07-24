Tom Holland ON: How to Overcome Social Anxiety & Beneficial Life Lessons You Can Learn From Family | Podcast Summary

TOM HOLLAND Gets Vulnerable About Mental Health & Overcoming Social Anxiety
A conversation between Tom Holland and Jay Shetty discusses mental health struggles, family support, and overcoming challenges.
Mindset Shift
Holland mentions turning nerves into excitement as the best advice he’s received.
He finds this mindset shift helpful.
He also jokingly mentions the worst advice he received, which involved moving to LA, getting a marijuana license, and buying a hot tub.
Asking for help should be something that we celebrate. If you’re struggling, if you need help, if you feel bad, and you wake up and you go to a friend, a therapist, a teacher, an employee, or a colleague, and say ‘I’m really struggling, I need some help,’ that should be something that we give you a pat on the back, like, ‘I would love to help you. I’m delighted that you asked me.’ – Tom Holland
Golf and Emotional Mastery
Holland shares that he is currently taking golf lessons but admits that progress has been slow.
He mentions the importance of finding a coach who focuses on the feel of the swing rather than just technical feedback.
Holland highlights the need for a life school that teaches emotional mastery, empathy, and creating safe spaces for understanding others.
He encourages seeking help as a sign of empowerment and strength.