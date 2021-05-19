Top 20 Digital Marketing Blogs to Follow in 2021

Here’s a quick, comprehensive list of top digital marketing blogs that you can consider for this year!

MOZ

Nurtured by Rand Fishkin and Gillian Muessig, Moz has grown up to be the best resort for all our SEO issues. It is a ray of hope for many novices and trained professionals as one can always learn. Moz has launched many SEO tools, of which some of them are accessible to everyone. It has changed the outlook towards not so talked about SEO genre of digital marketing. The founders of Moz came up with the unique idea of Whiteboard Fridays, where their experts teach how to boost SEO strategies. The super informative, easily comprehensible and ready to apply strategies of Moz make it an integral part of all those individuals thriving to garner better SEO’s.

HUBSPOT

HubSpot is one of the famous websites that has never failed to make its place in the top 20 digital marketing blogs list. Founded in the year 2005 by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah, this company has soared high on the charts of growth. It acts as a plethora of information for all those interested in marketing, customer service and sales. HubSpot is the one that successfully invented the inbound marketing technique. Its blogs are full of valuable insights for each one interested. People at HubSpot aim to deliver what is not just best for the business but also for the customers.

NEIL PATEL DIGITAL

Founded by Neil Patel himself, his blogs are of great help to each one. He has received praiseworthy words from the president of the United States, The House of Representatives, and The United Nations for his commendable work. Neil has helped renowned companies like Google and eBay to grow high. But he strongly believes that it is even more satisfying to help small businesses grow. His blogs compile a variety of knowledge that he happens to gather, mostly from his own experiences. His blogs are the perfect place to learn about email marketing and content marketing.

ECONSULTANCY

Econsultancy is a name long established in the field of digital marketing blogs. the company, which initially started as an online community, but now has grown into a renowned space for digital marketing. Its blogs feature innovative ideas to flourish businesses and aid them in making huge revenues digitally. It has a great team that works at its optimum for the benefit of its customers.

UNBOUNCE

Unbounce is regarded to be the best landing page platforms for more than 15000 brands. At Unbounce, the business of conversion is highly valued. Conversion intelligence aims at pairing our knowledge with AI. In simple words, it is an amalgamation of our know-how of the business further by the machines. Blogs of Unbounce are in fluid language and mainly target the global youth.

SOCIAL SAMOSA

Social Samosa, as the name suggests, aims at helping a business expand through the roads of social media. Founded on the Indian soil in the year 2011 by Ankita Gaba and Aditya Gaba, its blogs are one of the most talked about. The blogs of social samosa review and analyze campaigns done by various brands. Their reviews help the new entrepreneurs to learn the dos and don’ts of social media campaigns. It also interviews eminent personalities from the digital world who provide us with the tips and tools of enhancing our digital marketing strategy through social media.

CAMPAIGN

Campaign is another Indian digital marketing blog that has made its place on the so-called ‘top list’. Established in the year 2007, the agenda of Campaign is to act as a powerhouse for the digital marketers. Its blogs act as a one-stop-shop for all the latest trends of digital marketing. Just like Campaign Asia, Campaign India blogs act as an authentic source for all the latest news.

CONTENT MARKETING INSTITUTE

In today’s time, when digital marketing is getting all the attention, it is very important to create resourceful and beneficial content, not just for the business but for the customers too. This is the exact idea behind the Content Marketing Institute founded by Joe Pulizzi.

Blogs of CMI are full of insights for marketers. It trains and teaches enterprises how to generate and retain customers through multichannel storytelling. CMI has a storehouse of prominent writers who provide us with tips and analysis each day. Over the period of time, it has become a go-to place for all those eager to know and learn the content marketing business.

CONVINCE AND CONVERT

Founded by Jay Baer in 2008, Convince And Convert is the best we have in the field of Digital Marketing blogs. You got a doubt regarding your business strategies for digital marketing? You’ve got Convince And Content just a click away to walk you through. Yes, this firm has helped other enterprises to grow to their optimum. This consultancy uses in-depth research to give its users the best strategy according to their needs. This has not just restricted itself to publishing blogs, but it also includes a variety of podcasts and e-magazines.

At Convince And Convert, their blogs are lucid to comprehend, and their strategies can be readily applied in the market.

BACKLINKO

If you know Brian Dean, then there’s no need to mention what they do at Backlinko. Yes, you got that right. Fathered by the globally famous SEO expert, Backlinko emphasizes on helping marketers to grow their business and SEO strategies rapidly. His blogs are brimming with actionable tips, strategies and techniques, which brings to its readers great SEO. Without any second thoughts, Backlinko is the best digital marketing blog globally.

SOCIAL BEAT

Social Beat is one of the topmost digital marketing blogs of India, which is globally well known. Jointly co-founded by Suneil Chawla and Vikas Chawla is one of the fastest-growing digital marketing companies in India. They mainly cater to the digital marketers and CMO’s who want to make a mark in the world of digital marketing. Their blogs are something you can look up to whenever a doubt pops up in your mind concerning your digital strategies. They not just have a variety of strategies but also help you in knowing which one will work best for you.

SEARCH ENGINE WATCH

As the name hints, Search Engine Watch deals with all things related to search engines, be it SEO or Content. Its blogs act as a comprehensive guide for digital marketers as it deals in detail with SEO trends, Content and PPC marketing. It guides the owner on improving their visibility.

MARKETING LAND

Marketing Land blogs is the best platform to know the latest trends and news of the digital marketing industry. They are very thorough with all the aspects of the digital marketing industry, and their blogs bring to us the ideas, knowledge and strategies they possess.

They have not restricted themselves just to digital marketing, but their blogs also deal with email marketing and many more.

SEARCH ENGINE JOURNAL

Search Engine Journal deals with the latest news and trends related to SEO, and it also provides valuable advice of the industries’ best’. Apart from being a patent SEO blog, there is much more to it. At SEJ, you get a plateful of information on Content, PPC and social media. It has the latest algorithm updates and makes sure that you use the best practice.

SEMRUSH BLOG

SEMRush is one of the best Search Engine Marketing tools available in the market. It publishes blogs that are of great importance and information. It covers a wide range of topics ranging from digital marketing strategies to how to boost your SEO.

AHREFS

The Ahrefs Blog is yet another blog that deals with tools and techniques for boosting SEO. Their content is useful for both the novices and old players of the digital market. Their blogs come in handy for everyone, and they are mostly in the forms of videos which makes it interesting for the reader turned listener.

OCCAM’S RAZOR

Occam’s Razor is a blogging page started by Avinash Kaushik, who is a man of great knowledge and claims. He is the author of two best-selling books Web Analytics2.0 and Web Analytics An Hour A Day. His blogs are full of his experiences and what he has learned in all these years.

SEVEN FIGURE AGENCY

John Nelson is the face behind one of the fastest-growing global digital marketing blogs. His blogs are useful insights as they come with the first-hand experience. He has seen his own share of failure and very well knows what one should not do. His experiences and short videos that he makes on client case studies have proved to be efficient in helping many.

THINK WITH GOOGLE

Think With Google cannot be labelled as a blog, but the type of content it has is a must-read for all online marketers. This page has all of Google’s latest thinking and tools, which help in knowing the emerging trends.

DIGITAL VIDYA

As the name suggests, Digital Vidya is one of those few platforms which provides digital marketing courses in India. It is a go-to place for all those who are either planning to start a Facebook page or Instagram handle and garner the attention of people. Its blogs are a step-by-step guide for all digital platforms. Apart from this, it has also done case studies on industries that have helped similar industries to learn and grow.

After the vast analysis of the topmost digital marketing blogs present globally, one can remark that they teach marketing in brand new, unexplored and fresh ways – where people don’t just think restricting their knowledge to themselves, but rather, they share it with the globe and aid them in knowing what to do and what not to do.

In today’s digitalized era, if you have the determination, zeal and desire to take your business to new heights, there are people eagerly waiting to help you. And the best part is not all of these are paid, so you save a lot while you learn tons!

Product Management | Entrepreneurship | Growth & Marketing