These Emojis will get you clickthroughs and engagement👇

Emojis in a tweet can increase engagement by 25.4 percent, and emojis in a Facebook post can increase the number of likes by 57 percent and the number of comments and shares by 33 percent. If emojis can so drastically increase the likelihood of engagement, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be using them.

Here are the top emojis, as per data collected by Hubspot.

The Top Ten Most Popular Emojis

👉 👇 😉 🎉 🤔 👏 🚀 🔥 🎄 👀

The Top Ten Emojis Most Likely to Increase Engagement

🙆 🍒 🐠 💃 🌤 💘 😔 💕 😢 💓

The Top Ten Emojis Most Likely to Encourage Click-Through

🐙 🐴 👖 🍒 🚂 🏳 🌉 🆓 👇 🎟

Via