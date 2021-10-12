Top Facebook digital currency engineers leave for a16z crypto fund

Two of Facebook’s top engineers on its blockchain and digital currency project left the company to join Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto team, the venture capital firm told CNBC on Monday.

While Andreessen has been actively investing in crypto and blockchain and made a huge windfall from an early bet on Coinbase, which went public in April, Facebook has yet to show much progress in the space.

Morgan Beller, one of the founders of Facebook’s crypto unit, left her position as Novi head of strategy in September 2020 to join venture capital firm NFX. Fellow co-creator Kevin Weil left in March to join satellite imagery company Planet Labs.